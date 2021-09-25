Govt will resolve the matter by taking appropriate action, assures Assam CM

A day after two civilians were killed and nine policemen were injured in the firing incident that took place in the Dhalpur area of Assam's Darrang district during an anti-encroachment drive, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday assured that the government will resolve the matter by taking appropriate action.

He also said that he has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

While speaking to reporters here today, the Assam Chief Minister said, "We have ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter and we have to find out who has mobilised 10,000 people even after a clear agreement with the organisation that the eviction will happen peacefully."

He further said, "In 27 injured policemen, two or three were the Muslim personnel who are admitted in the hospital. The eviction drive was initiated with an agreed principle that the landless will be provided 2 acres each as per land policy and the representatives agreed. I appeal to the left-centric people to raise the voice of Assamese people."

"This eviction drive was urgent. It was not done overnight. Congress delegation had met me and agreed on land allotment to landless. 27,000 acres of land have to be used in a productive manner. There was a temple, which was also encroached upon by people," he added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the media, Darrang district Additional Superintendent of Police Rupam Phukan, had told that the authority initiated action only after the locals started pelting stones at the police.

Violence broke out on Thursday in Sipajhar of Darrang district in Assam during an anti-encroachment drive.

Darrang SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma had said that people at the spot pelted stones and attacked police personnel.

( With inputs from ANI )

