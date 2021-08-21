Grandparents battle with leopard in order to save their grand daughter

In a shocking incident, a couple had to fight with a leopard in order to save their two-year-old granddaughter. The incident took place in Dhura village close to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday night.

The couple had to pull the baby out from the jaws of the leopard. 50-year-old Basanti Bai Gurjar was sleeping on the floor with her grand daughter in the back yard of their house that's when the leopard sneaked in. Basanti Bai woke up after she heard the baby crying and was shocked to see her in the mouth of the leopard, which was dragging her away.

She kicked the animal and screamed in reflex. But the leopard wouldn’t let go. Hearing screams and growl of the animal her husband woke up. “I kicked it with all my strength,” he said.

The couple tried to remove Bobby out of the leopard’s mouth, while kicking the animal in the nose and eyes. The leopard did let go of the toddler but attacked the couple.

Hearing the noise their neighbors came running with sticks. The leopard ran away into the forest.

The Gurjars and Bobby were given first-aid and are recovering after the incident. “We have lived here for a long time, and this is the first time a leopard attacked us,” they told local mediapersons. Kuno divisional forest officer P K Verma said, “Security has been strengthened in the area after the incident. We will ensure the injured get proper medical care.”