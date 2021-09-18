GRP increases security at major railway stations in Mumbai

After the Delhi Police Special Cell's action against terrorists, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai has increased the security at all major railway stations of the city.

As per the GRP, some entry and exit point routes have also been closed.

GRP Commissioner Kaiser Khalid said, "We keep getting such alerts from time to time, especially for the local trains. We take every alert seriously. We take steps for the safety of our passengers accordingly."

The checking of parcels and movement of people has also been increased.

GRP has also started mock drills at stations and also deployed additional police force at major railway stations.

Earlier, a joint team of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Mumbai Police Crime Branch has taken a person into custody from the Jogeshwari area of the city in connection with the terror module busted by Delhi Police earlier this week, said the state ATS.

The suspect, Zakir, is said to have an important link with the terror module. Maharashtra ATS said that he had asked the arrested terrorist Jaan Mohammad alias Sameer Kalia to bring arms and explosives to Mumbai.

Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday has busted a Pakistan organised terror module and arrested six operatives, including two Pakistani-trained terrorists.

The arrested suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country, as per the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

