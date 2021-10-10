Gujarat: Amdavad municipal body is offering 1-litre edible oil for taking COVID-19 vaccine shot

Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat is offering a litre of edible oil and a lucky draw contest for those taking their COVID-19 vaccination doses.

As per information shared by the Medical Officer of AMC, Dr Rajnikant Hemraj the initiative was started to create awareness among poor section of the people to get vaccinated so that 100 per cent vaccination can be achieved in the district.

"We started this initiative to create awareness among slum and poor populations to get vaccinate and achieve 100 per cent vaccination target," Dr Hemraj told ANI.

He further said that a lucky draw contest is also taking place for those taking their jabs.

"Additional gifts worth Rs 10,000 each will be given to 25 people on winning the lucky draw," he said.

A beneficiary of the new scheme said that it is a good initiative to increase vaccination coverage.

( With inputs from ANI )

