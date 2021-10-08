Gujarat: Amit Shah inaugurates various schemes in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stone of restoration work of Pansar village lake and inaugurated various schemes in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Shah also inaugurated tea stalls allotted to self-help group women at Gandhinagar Railway Station today. The union minister was also seen drinking tea from an earthen cup.

Shah arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday night and visited Gandhinagar today for inaugurating various projects.

( With inputs from ANI )

