Gujarat: Amit Shah lays foundation stone of Umiya Mata Temple, lauds Patidar community for contribution to society

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended best wishes to the Patidar community as he laid the foundation stone of Umiya Mata Temple at Umiya Campus in Sola, Ahmedabad.

Shah, who is on a one-day visit to Ahmedabad, while addressing a gathering said, "I thank the Umiya Mata organisation for giving me the opportunity to participate in this sacred work. I got an opportunity to lay the foundation stone of the Dham."

The Union Minister also said that the Patidar community has contributed to the development of the state. "Patidar societies have made significant contributions in many fields," he noted.

Considered as a place of pilgrimage and centre of faith of Patidar community, especially the Kadva Patidars, the Umiya Mata temple in Unjha serves as a place of religious importance. The temple, dedicated to Maa Umiya, the reigning deity of the Kadva Patidar sect will come up at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other leaders of Patidar Samaj were also present at the ceremony at Umiya Campus.

Later this evening, Shah will inaugurate a 4-lane railway overbridge and a water distribution station built by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Sola. Later, Shah will perform virtually the groundbreaking for a garden in the Ranip area, as well as lake beautification projects in Sarkhej and Gota.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor