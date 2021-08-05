Gujarat artist makes Ganesh idol with vaccine vial, syringe to promote COVID-19 vaccination

With an aim of spreading awareness to follow COVID-19 protocols and to get inoculated, an artist hailing from Gujarat's Vadodara has made an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh showing him sitting on a vaccine vial, with a syringe beside him and a face mask in hand, ahead of Ganeshotsav.

Amid the relaxations given by the government permitting people to celebrate the festival following COVID-19 protocols, Dakshesh Jangid urges people to stay safe and avoid a third wave in the country.

He has made the idol with a height of about 2.5 feet and added little structures of COVID warriors beside the vial, depicting COVID-19 vaccination.

"I have been making eco-friendly Ganesh idols for the past four years," he told ANI.

He further stressed that the idea behind making this is to raise awareness on following COVID-19 protocols and also to get vaccinated in order to prevent a third wave amid relaxations given by the government.

"The message is that we should celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi while following all COVID guidelines this year," the artist said.

The idol maker said he took two days to make this unique idol. "A team of 3-4 people helped me to make it," he said.

He added that an organisation that sets up Ganesh mandals on the festival has selected his idol and decided to set up a vaccination camp along with establishing this idol on Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

