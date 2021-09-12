Gujarat: BJP legislative party meet to be held at 2.30 pm to discuss CM candidate

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legislative party meeting is scheduled to take place at the party's headquarters in Gandhinagar at 2.30 pm on Sunday. The meet is expected to finalise the name of the new Chief Minister of Gujarat after Vijay Rupani stepped down from the post on Saturday.

Probable candidates for the Chief Minister's post in Gujarat will be discussed at the meet.

"A series of meetings will be held today. All MPs, MLAs, will also meet at the party head office Shree Kamalam to discuss the leadership issue," informed Yagnesh Dave State Media Convener.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reached Gujarat a few hours ago as BJP's central observer. He was accompanied by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh. Soon after, both of them met other party leaders at state BJP chief CR Paatil's residence in Gandhinagar. Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India Bhupender Yadav also attended the meeting.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi is also likely to arrive in the state later during the day. He has also been appointed as BJP's central observer along with Tomar.

"I will hold consultations with Gujarat leaders, and then the central leadership will take a decision," said Joshi while speaking to reporters in Hubli in Karnataka.

The visit of the central leaders comes after Rupani on Saturday stepped down from the post of Chief Minister. He met Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitted his resignation.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place in 2022.

Rupani took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on August 7, 2016. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor