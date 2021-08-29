Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani congratulates Bhavina Patel for Tokyo Paralympics silver
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday congratulated Bhavina Patel, for her silver medal win at Tokyo Paralympics and announced a Rs 3 crore reward for the paddler.
The reward was announced under the state government's Divyang Khel Pratibha Protsahan Puraskar Yojana.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders have also extended their congratulations to India's para table tennis player
Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel lost the match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 6 today.
With this silver medal, Bhavina became the first medal winner for India in this edition of the Games.
( With inputs from ANI )
