Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani congratulates Bhavina Patel for Tokyo Paralympics silver

By ANI | Published: August 29, 2021 04:23 PM2021-08-29T16:23:32+5:302021-08-29T16:30:08+5:30

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday congratulated Bhavina Patel, for her silver medal win at Tokyo Paralympics and announced a Rs 3 crore reward for the paddler.

The reward was announced under the state government's Divyang Khel Pratibha Protsahan Puraskar Yojana.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders have also extended their congratulations to India's para table tennis player

Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel lost the match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 6 today.

With this silver medal, Bhavina became the first medal winner for India in this edition of the Games.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

