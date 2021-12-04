Gujarat confirms first case of Omicron variant infection, India's 3rd Case

Gujarat has reported its first case of Omicron variant in in Jamnagar. This is the third case of Omicron Variant in the country. “A person who came from Zimbabwe was infected with the variant. His sample has been sent to Pune,” ANI quoted the state health department as saying.

The other two cases in India are of a 46-year-old fully vaccinated doctor from Bengaluru, who had no travel history and developed symptoms of fever and body ache, and a 66-year-old South African national who came to India with a negative COVID-19 report.

