Gujarat: Dog hostel facility giving shelter to pets in emergencies
A dog hostel facility has been set up in Vadodara, Gujarat to provide shelter to the pets.
Speaking to ANI, a trainer, Jignesh Brahmakshatriya, said, "The main aim behind setting up a dog hostel was to provide shelters in the case of emergencies. In this hostel, we provide the basic facilities of walking two times a day."
He added, "Pets are being freshened up for four times. Meanwhile, puppy training and grooming are being provided once a week."
