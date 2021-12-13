Gujarat: Dog hostel facility giving shelter to pets in emergencies

A dog hostel facility has been set up in Vadodara, Gujarat to provide shelter to the pets.

Speaking to ANI, a trainer, Jignesh Brahmakshatriya, said, "The main aim behind setting up a dog hostel was to provide shelters in the case of emergencies. In this hostel, we provide the basic facilities of walking two times a day."

He added, "Pets are being freshened up for four times. Meanwhile, puppy training and grooming are being provided once a week."

( With inputs from ANI )

