Gujarat govt extends night curfew in 8 cities till November 10

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gujarat government on Friday extended the night curfew in eight cities of the state till November 10.

These cities include Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.

The curfew will be enforced from 12 pm to 6 am.

Earlier on September 14, the state government extended the night curfew in the major cities of Gujarat till September 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor