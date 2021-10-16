Gujarat govt's big announcement! 5,000 financial assistance to tribals for Ayodhya pilgrimage

The Gujarat Government has announced financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to tribals going on pilgrimage from Gujarat to Ayodhya. State Tourism Minister Purnesh Modi has given official information in this regard. Financial assistance of Rs. 5,000 each will be provided to the tribals of Gujarat who are going on pilgrimage to Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. "Tribals are the descendants of Shabari Mata. Lord Rama had met Shabari Mata during his 14 years of exile. Now his descendants will be provided financial assistance by the government for the pilgrimage to Ayodhya," Modi said.

Purnesh Modi made the announcement today in the tribal-dominated Dang district of Gujarat. He was addressing the audience at Shabari Dham in Subir village. The government is announcing financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for the Ayodhya pilgrimage of tribals, announced Purnesh. He said that this help is the same as for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Sindhu Darshan and Shravan Tirtha Yatra.