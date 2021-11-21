Gujarat: Offline classes for classes 1 to 8 to commence from tomorrow

The offline classes for school students from class 1 to class 5 will commence statewide from Monday, informed the State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani.

"Offline classes for standard 1 to 5 to begin from tomorrow in the state. Attendance will be optional and consent of the parents (for their children to attend the classes) will be needed," said Vaghani.

Earlier, physical classes for students of standard 6 to 8 were reopened on September 2 in Gujarat.

( With inputs from ANI )

