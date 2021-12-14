Gujarat reduces VAT on aviation fuel by 5 pc
By ANI | Published: December 14, 2021 03:13 AM2021-12-14T03:13:09+5:302021-12-14T03:20:08+5:30
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to reduce the value added tax (VAT) rate on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by 5 per cent to boost tourism, said a press release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Monday.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to reduce the value added tax (VAT) rate on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by 5 per cent to boost tourism, said a press release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Monday.
"The state government said that this people-oriented decision of Patel will boost the tourism activities in the state," the CMO said in a statement.
Several State and Union Territories (UTs) including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Prades, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar have reduced Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to 4-1 per cent so far.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app