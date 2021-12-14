Gujarat reduces VAT on aviation fuel by 5 pc

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to reduce the value added tax (VAT) rate on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by 5 per cent to boost tourism, said a press release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Monday.

"The state government said that this people-oriented decision of Patel will boost the tourism activities in the state," the CMO said in a statement.

Several State and Union Territories (UTs) including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Prades, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar have reduced Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to 4-1 per cent so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

