Gujarat reports 2 more Omicron cases, India's tally jumps to 25

India’s case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus jumped to 25 on Friday, with two more people testing positive for the infection in Mumbai. No new Omicron cases were reported in the last two days in the country. All three Omicron patients in the state are stable and asymptomatic. Their treatment is going on in the hospital, municipal commissioner Vijaykumar Kharadi told news agency ANI.

Gujarat's first Omicron case was reported in a 72-year-old Zimbabwe-based NRI who came to Jamnagar last week. Among his close contacts, his wife and brother-in-law tested positive for Covid and their samples were sent for genome sequencing. Other family members of the NRI man and other contacts have not tested positive. The Union health ministry on Thursday informed a parliamentary panel that India has reported 23 cases of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in South Africa and now spread to around 58 countries.

