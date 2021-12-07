Gujarat teen's death: 3 booked for concealing info about gang-rape

A case has been registered in Vadodara city of Gujarat against three people including a trustee of an NGO, for not revealing information in a case related to the death of a 19-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped in October, police said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old who was working with the NGO, was found hanging inside the railway compartment at Valsad railway station on November 4, DS Chauhan, ACP, Crime Branch of Vadodara Police said.

The police official said that the girl was gang-raped on October 29.

"A 19-year-old girl working in an NGO named OASIS in Vadodara, Gujarat was gang-raped on October 29 and later on November 4, the girl was found hanging inside the railway compartment at Valsad railway station," Chauhan said.

"The girl shared this incident with her friends and the trustee of the NGO, but none gave this information to the police. After 38 days of the crime, 3 people including the trustee of the organization were accused of hiding the truth and a case has been registered against them," Chauhan added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor