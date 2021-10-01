Gujarat's first dedicated paediatric hospital inaugurated

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel virtually inaugurated Gujarat's first paediatric COVID hospital with 230 beds at the Guru Govind Singh Hospital of Jamnagar on Thursday.

As per a release by the Reliance Foundation, this hospital with 230 beds will include 30 ICUs for children, 10 neonatal ICUs, 22 medical Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and 10 state-of-the-art ventilators. All the beds of the facility have been provided with uninterrupted medical-grade Oxygen supply.

"After setting up a 400 beds Covid Care facility in Jamnagar in a record time of less thana week, this state-of-the-art new Paediatric Covid Hospital is another major achievement byReliance Foundation," it said.

This unit is eco-friendly as it emits minimal radiation and needs no electricity.

"This facility is equipped with state-of-the-art covid care gadgets including Bi-pap machinesfor PICU, HFNC Units, C-PAP machines and ultra-modern specific devices related to NICU.ECG Machines, Defibrillator Machines, Children's Weighing Machines, Neo Natal PulseOximeters, Auto Scope, Ophthalmo Scope, Infrared Thermometers, vein finders, LoringoScope, Ambu-Bag etc. are also provided here. Moreover, advance technology, simple lightweight (1.8 Kg), wireless portable X-ray machine, first of its kind in India, is also available which can take x-rays in seconds at the patient's bed side," adds the release on facilities provided in the hospital.

This facility will cater to the needs of Jamnagar, Dwarka and the whole of Saurashtra region for a possible third wave in future.

Necessary steps have been undertaken to maintain adequate ventilation, lighting as well ashygiene for the admitted children. As this hospital is specially designed for children, restingchairs for parents have been also provided for their comfort.

State government ministers, local MP and MLAs, senior officials of Gujarat government as well as Parimal Nathwani, the Director (Corporate Affairs) at Reliance Industries Ltd. and Rajya Sabha MP were also present at the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

