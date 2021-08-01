Gulab Chand Kataria launches veiled attack on Congress, says it is 'trying to hand over country to anti-nationals'

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday launched a veiled attack on Congress and said it is "trying to hand over the country to anti-nationals".

Addressing a public meeting here, Kataria apparently referring to BJP said that it is sacrificing for the country and people have to decide between two parties.

"I want to caution that governments will come and go. People like me will take birth and die. You should not worry about it. But if you want to save the nation, you must think wisely. There is a competition between two parties (BJP and Congress).

"One party is trying to hand over the country to anti-nationals and the other party is sacrificing for the country. One has to decide between these two parties," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor