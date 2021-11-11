Gunfight breaks out in Srinagar
Srinagar, Nov 11 An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Srinagar district on Thursday, officials said.
"Encounter has started at Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job," a police officer said.
The firefight began after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the encounter.
