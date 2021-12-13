Gunfight breaks out in Srinagar
December 13, 2021
Srinagar, Dec 13 A gunfight erupted between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar district's Rangreth area on Monday, officials said.
The firefight broke out after a joint team of the police and the secutity forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
