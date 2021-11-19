Guru Nanak Dev's vision of just, compassionate, inclusive society inspires us: PM Modi

Extending greetings of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Guru Nanak Dev's vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires the countrymen.

"On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's emphasis on serving others is also very motivating," tweeted PM Modi.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurupurab' is considered one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, who laid the foundation of Sikhism.

This year, the 552nd birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru falls today (November 19).

Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469, at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, near Lahore, which is in the Sekhpura district of modern-day Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor