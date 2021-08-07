Gurugram badminton academy manager, helper arrested for beating to death youth who allegedly harassed player

The manager of a badminton academy in Gurugram, where a migrant worker was allegedly beaten to death on August 2 has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The youth identified as Anuj, and his brother-in-law Sanjay were allegedly trashed on Monday by Manjeet, the manager of the badminton academy after a player at the facility mistook the worker as the person who had molested her earlier the same day.

The player's coach had reported the issue to Manjeet, the manager at the badminton academy who, police said, had forcibly brought Anuj and Sanjay to the academy, tied their hands and feet, and beat them allegedly to force them to confess to molesting the girl.

Ajay, who hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and had arrived in Gurgaon recently in search of work, succumbed to his injuries. A police case was filed based on a statement of Sanjay who survived the incident.

"We had arrested one accused named Bindra Prasad but the main accused, Manjeet, who is the manager of the academy and had also played leading role in the whole incident was arrested today," said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Gurugram.

"We will produce him in court and seek for a police remand for further investigation," the police official said.

The ACP said that a girl at the badminton academy was allegedly chased and harassed by some youths on Monday afternoon. The girl informed her coach about the incident who then called up Manjeet and asked him to rush to the spot. Manjeet reached the site of the incident in his car and along with the girl went in search of the alleged molesters. Meanwhile, both Anuj and Sanjay happened to be there with another person. Manjeet and others allegedly bundled Anuj and Sanjay into the car and took them to the academy where they trashed them.

Manjeet is among three persons named in the police FIR.

ACP Sangwan further said: "Even if the girl was molested, the accused will be punished for taking the law into their own hands."

