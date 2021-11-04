Guwahati railway stn receives CRS authorization for introduction of AC electric traction

The Northeast Frontier Railway has received the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) authorization for the introduction of AC electric traction to and from Guwahati railway station.

According to the Ministry of Railways, Guwahati is the biggest and busiest railway station of the Northeast. It is now connected with all major cities through 25KV AC traction.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully completed Electrification work of a total of 649 RKM /1294 TKM from Katihar to Guwahati. This way Total HDN (High Density Network) routes (649 RKM) falling in NFR have been commissioned with Electric Traction.

The feat will now connect New Delhi to Guwahati on seamless Electric Traction.

Notably, Northeast Frontier Railway has already started running trains with electric traction from the Kamakhya station with the arrival and departure of the Brahmaputra Mail with AC traction since October 22, 2021.

With the completion of the electrification of the Guwahati station, trains like Rajdhani Express and Tejas Rajdhani Express from the Northeast can now be switched over to run on electric traction from Guwahati to the National capital and other cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata etc directly without change of traction enroute.

This electrification work will save foreign exchange reserves spent on HSD Oil, and will provide greener transportation and reduced carbon footprints.

( With inputs from ANI )

