HAL, Air Alliance sign lease agreement to supply 2 Do-228 Aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh

In a major boost to India's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signing a lease agreement with Alliance Air Aviation Limited on Sunday, for the supply of two Civil Do-228 aircraft for regional operations in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per an official statement issued by HAL, Apurba Roy, General Manager, Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur, HAL and Arun Kumar Bansal, Head of Engineering, Alliance Air Aviation Limited signed the deal papers in Bengaluru."The HAL Do-228 is a versatile aircraft well-suited for operations in the North East and has the capabilities of short take-off and landing, ability to land and take-off from semi-prepared runways. This development opens a new vista in civil aviation for HAL. The Company is keen to increase its footprint in regional civil aviation by engaging more numbers of HAL Do-228 by Air Operators of the country," said the release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu said, "given the geographical challenges in the vast state, the connectivity will now be easier."

