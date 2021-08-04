HAL's HTT-40 trainer aircraft ready for operational clearance

Published: August 4, 2021

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday said that its HTT-40 trainer aircraft completed its spin certification flight testing.

HAL's HTT-40 trainer aircraft ready for operational clearance

The aircraft has already completed ten turn spins and is ready for operational clearance, informed the HAL in a tweet.

HTT-40 is an indigenous trainer aircraft developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

