HAL's HTT-40 trainer aircraft ready for operational clearance

By ANI | Published: August 4, 2021 03:03 PM2021-08-04T15:03:02+5:302021-08-04T15:10:13+5:30
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday said that its HTT-40 trainer aircraft completed its spin certification flight testing.
The aircraft has already completed ten turn spins and is ready for operational clearance, informed the HAL in a tweet.
HTT-40 is an indigenous trainer aircraft developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
( With inputs from ANI )
