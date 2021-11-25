Hardeep Puri to inaugurate Delhi Metro's driverless train operations on Pink Line

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will inaugurate 'driverless train operations' on Delhi Metro's Pink Line on Thursday in the national capital.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will flag off the Driverless Train Operations on the 57-km Pink Line of the Delhi Metro (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) today vis video conferencing.

"Driverless Train Operations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) will be inaugurated on 25th Nov 2021 (Thursday) at 11:30 AM via video conferencing," said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 28, 2020, inaugurated India's first-ever driverless train on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line and launched National Common Mobility Card on the Airport Express Line.

"The inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems. Today Delhi Metro is being connected to the National Common Mobility Card. A few decades ago, when the impact of urbanisation and the future of urbanisation were both clear, the country saw a different attitude," said PM Modi.

"By the year 2025, we are going to expand it to more than 25 cities. In 2014, only 248 km of metro lines were operational in the country. Today it is about three times more than seven hundred kilometres. By the year 2025, we are trying to expand it to 1,700 kilometres," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor