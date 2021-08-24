Hardeep Singh Puri expresses gratitude to PM Modi to carry out rescue operations from Afghanistan

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying out rescue operations from Afghanistan and said the government is in constant touch with the remaining people over there.

The Union Minister was speaking at the airport after receiving three Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul.

"I want to start by thanking Prime Minister who made it possible to carry out these rescue operations to bring our brethren who are in difficult circumstances there (Afghanistan)," said Puri.

He said the arrangements are also being put in place for the remaining people and the government is in constant touch with them.

"I want to compliment the Ministry of External Affairs, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan for having implemented this," added Puri.

He further said all the men carrying who came in the flight went for COVID-19 test.

"Because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, they have undergone for COVID-19 test and after results a warm welcome awaits them. BJP workers have gathered here in large numbers to welcome them," said Union Minister.

"We have always had a tradition of receiving our brethren especially those in difficult circumstances in the neighbourhood, today what has happened is the manifestation of it," he added.

Earlier in a tweet, he said, "Blessed to receive & pay obeisance to three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago."

President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present on the occasion.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder S Sirsa had earlier in the morning, had informed in a tweet that an Air India flight with 78 people including 53 Sikhs and Hindus who are Afghan nationals and three Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji would be reaching Delhi from Dushanbe.

These people were yesterday airlifted to Dushanbe from Kabul in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.

The three Sri Guru Granth Sahib will be taken in a procession to Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurdwara in the New Mahavir Nagar area of Delhi.

