Haryana: 2 missing in boat accident in Yamuna river during 'Ganpati Visarjan'

Two people went missing following a boat accident in the Yamuna river during 'Ganpati Visarjan' (immersion of Lord Ganesha idol) in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar.

On Sunday, District Magistrate (DM) Yamuna Nagar, Tarun Sahota informed that the incident occurred during the search for a person who had drowned in the river earlier in the day.

"Four of the six people on the boat have been rescued. The incident happened during the search for a person who had drowned here earlier," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

