Haryana: 40 police companies deployed in Karnal ahead of Kisan Mahapnachayat

Ahead of Kisan Mahapanachayat scheduled to be held in Haryana's Karnal to protest against the Centre's three agricultural laws on Tuesday, a total of 40 companies of police have been deployed to maintain law and order in the district.

Karnal's Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia, while speaking toassured that the police would take action if law and order is disturbed.

"District administration and police have made necessary security arrangements in wake of the Kisan Mahapanchayat. A total of 40 companies have been deployed to maintain law and order. Public activities are going on without interruption," Punia said.

"We want Kisan Mahapanchayat to be conducted peacefully and conflict to be resolved through mutual conversation. We spoke with farmer leaders yesterday on the matter. Police will take action if law and order is disturbed," he added.

Security personnel in large numbers have also been deployed in the new Anaj Mandi area in Karnal from where the farmers have plans to proceed to the mini-secretariat.

Meanwhile, the State government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat to curb the "spread of inflammatory material and rumours" today.

In the Karnal district of Haryana, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has also been put in. Under Section 144 public assemblies are banned, district officials said.

Traffic on National Highway 44, which connects Delhi to Chandigarh has been diverted from Karnal.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is heading the farmers' agitation against three farm laws, has given a call for gherao of the secretariat demanding registration of an FIR against those officers who had allegedly ordered a lathi charge on agitators during their protest against a BJP event in Karnal on August 28.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi had come out in support of protesting farmers and said that the Centre should understand the pain of farmers.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

( With inputs from ANI )

