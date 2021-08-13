Haryana CM's brother Gulshan Khattar passes away

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's younger brother Gulshan Khattar passed away on Friday due to prolonged illness.

He was undergoing treatment for several days at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

The Chief Minister will reach Rohtak by noon today.

The funeral will take place around 3 pm at Sheela bypass cremation ground.

( With inputs from ANI )

