Haryana govt is symbol of atrocity against farmers: Harish Rawat

Lending support to farmers' agitation in Karnal and condemning the lathi-charge against the farmers last month, Congress leader Harish Rawat on Thursday said that the Haryana government has become a "symbol of atrocity" against farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said that the whole country supports farmers' demands and the three farm laws enacted by the Centre have no moral standing.

"You are claiming to formulate laws to benefit farmers but they are themselves saying that these laws are against their interests. How can these laws have any moral standing then?" he asked.

"Everyone, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, should know that fighting against farmers and God will only bring destruction. This Central government is fighting against farmers. Not only is this going to affect our agriculture, but will also have an adverse effect on our economy," he claimed.

The farmers in Karnal have been demonstrating outside the mini secretariat since Tuesday demanding action against the officials who ordered lathi charge against protesters in the district on August 28.

A Kisan Mahapanchayat was also held in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday against the three farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.

Several rounds of discussion have been held between the farmer leaders and the Centre but the impasse remains.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor