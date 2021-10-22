Haryana: One held for assaulting farm worker at Singhu border

A Nihang Sikh has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a poultry farm worker and fracturing his leg at the Singhu border in Sonipat after the latter refused to give him chicken for free, said Haryana Police on Friday.

"The accused has been identified as Naveen Kumar and we have registered an FIR after receiving the complaint and have arrested the accused," said police

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Manoj Paswan, who works at a poultry farm located on the border. On Thursday, when he was passing through the protest site, the accused stopped the latter and demanded chicken for free. After this, the accused assaulted and broke Manoj's legs.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a corpse of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border.

Several arrests have been made in the case and further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor