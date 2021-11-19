Haryana Public Service Commission official, 2 others held; Rs 1 crore seized

State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana has arrested a Deputy Secretary of Haryana Public Service Commission and two others involved in manipulating the marks of candidates who appeared in the written examination for recruitment of Dental Surgeons, conducted by the HPSC on Sept 26, 2021.

"Following the registration of FIR on 17th Nov 2021, a raid was conducted and one Naveen Kumar resident of district Bhiwani was caught red-handed while accepting cash amounting to Rs 20 Lakhs. He was produced before the Court on 18th Nov 21 and has been remanded to police custody for 4 days," read a press release.

"Based on his confession and other evidence obtained during the investigation, the SVB officials have further arrested Ashwani Sharma resident of district Jhajjar and seized cash amounting to Rs. 1 crore 7 lakh 97 thousand during his house search," it added.

Following further investigation, the SVB has arrested Sh Anil Nagar, HCS, Deputy Secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission. Search at the residence of one of his associates is going on resulting in recovery of more cash, it said.

Further investigation in the case is underway to ascertain the nexus and bring all culprits to book.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor