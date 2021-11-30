Haryana varsity develops pedal operated maize shelling machine

Chandigarh, Nov 30 Scientists at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar have developed a pedal operated maize shelling machine that has been patented by the government of India.

Appreciating the "path-breaking" efforts, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who is the Chancellor of the university, on Tuesday said that by inventing the new technology and tools used in agriculture, the scientists have made farming much "simpler and even a low-cost affair" for small and marginal farmers.

"

"The achievement of the scientists and students is a matter of tireless efforts, their skills and hard work. Getting farm equipment developed by them patented by the government of India is an achievement of the university," the Governor said in a statement.

He said by taking maximum advantage of the Central government's National Food Security Mission, Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization and NABARD's schemes, the machine can be provided to farmers at affordable rates, which will reduce the cost of cultivation and increase farmers' income.

He called upon the scientists to develop techniques to make affordable and world-class equipment in their institutions and market them globally.

A team of Vijay Kumar Singh, retired professor Mukesh Garg and student Vinay Kumar of the Processing and Food Engineering Department of the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology of the university has designed and developed the machine.

According to Amarjeet Kalra, Dean, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, the machine will be very beneficial for small farmers with less land holdings.

This machine will help in preparing the seeds of maize because the grains extracted by it break only up to one per cent and its hourly efficiency is also from 55 to 60 kg.

Vice Chancellor B.R. Kamboj said the cooperation of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is "proving a big boon for agricultural research work on the campus".

He said the designs of more than a dozen tools used in agriculture have been patented.

