HC directs Himachal to re-consider organizing Sawan Mela

Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday asked the State government to reconsider its decision of holding 'Maa Chintpurni Sawan Mela' in Una district, keeping in view the precarious situation, as devotees may visit the fair in large numbers which could lead to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The Court directed the State Government to consider the decision as early as possible, preferably before August 13.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Jyotsna Rewal passed these orders on public interest litigation and other petitions highlighting the inadequate facilities and infrastructure in the State to deal with the corona pandemic.

During the course of the hearing, the Amicus Curiae said that as the schools have been closed by the State by reviewing its earlier decision, the "Maa Chintpurni Sawan Mela" on August 16, should also be suspended for the timebeing as lakhs of devotees would visit the temple and it may lead to increase in Covid cases.

The Senior Additional Advocate informed that the Deputy Commissioner of Una has taken a conscious decision and the devotees are permitted only to visit the temple and all other activities have been suspended.

During the course of the hearing, the Court also observed that the suggestions made by the District Monitoring Committees, are still in the reports and it does not find any material to indicate whether the suggestions have been considered positively or not, by the State. To this, the Senior Additional Advocate General submitted that all the reports and suggestions made should be considered by the State.

The Court also directed the State to submit information regarding the implementation of Apex Court's Orders, for constitution of an expert team of doctors and other experts for inspection, supervision, etc., for proper treatment of Covid-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in hospitals.

( With inputs from ANI )

