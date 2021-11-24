HC issues notice to Delhi Govt on PIL seeking to stop opening of new liquor shop near schools, temples

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi Government and East Delhi Municipal Magistrate (EDMC) on a petition against the opening of a new liquor shop at a place which is a restricted area as per the law.

The plea states that the respondents without verifying the settled position of law in regards to the opening of a liquor shop in Indra Park Extension, Chander Nagar, Delhi which is around 30 meters from a school, 60 meters from a temple and 50 meters from a Government dispensary, granted permission for opening of liquor shop is the violations of the terms, rule, conditions, and regulations as providing under Delhi Excise Act and Rules.

As per the norms of the Delhi Government, a shop cannot function within 100 metres of a school, Temple, hospital. Any permission beyond the permissible limit envisages appropriate action against the officials, stated plea.

The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Wednesday sought response from all the respondents including GNCTD and EDMC and posted the matter on January 27, 2022, for further hearing.

Advocate Kamal Mehta submitted that this liquor shop has attracted young children of the locality and the number of customers of this shop will increase rapidly, which is a matter of grave concern for all parents. In any event of continuation of this shop will cause young children at the locality addicted to alcoholic liquid at the cost of their time and health in unethical activities.

( With inputs from ANI )

