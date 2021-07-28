HC notice to complainant on Delhi Police plea against Rs 25,000 fine

Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the complainant on a plea by city police challenging a trial court order which slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on the police.

The HC also granted interim relief to police and said that they may not deposit costs imposed till the next date of hearing.

Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the complainant to file a reply and listed the matter for further hearing on September 13.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for SHO Bhajanpura, said that the petitioner's grievance, at present, is against fine imposed on Delhi Police.

Delhi Police moved the High Court challenging a trial court order which has slapped the fine and directed it to register a separate First Information Report (FIR) in connection with a gunshot injury to a man in his left eye during violence in the north-east part of the national capital.

The revision plea filed by SHO Bhajanpura seeks to set aside the sessions court order of July 13, 2021, and magistrate court order dated October 21, 2020.

The SHO filed the petition through advocate Amit Mahajan. The petitioner has also sought call record from trial court.

A Sessions Court in Karkardooma had dismissed the petition filed by the Station House Officer (SHO) challenging the Magistrate Court order.

Complainant Mohammad Nasir had sent his complaint to the police naming the persons who reportedly injured him on February 24, 2020, but the police "did not act on his complaint".

He then approached a Magistrate Court with his grievances and sought registration of a separate FIR.

Police maintained that Nasir's grievance "duly stands redressed" as it had registered an FIR under appropriate sections and there was no need to lodge a separate FIR.

