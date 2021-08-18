HC seeks Centre, ASI response on plea seeking to allow public to visit monuments in Delhi Golf Club

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from the Centre, Archaeological Survey of India and Delhi Golf Club on a petition seeking to allow the petitioner to visit the monuments situated in the premises of Delhi Golf Club.

The Court also asked Centre and ASI to clarify whether the common public is allowed to visit various monuments of the city.

Justice Rekha Palli asked the Centre and others to file to reply to the plea and listed the matter for January 6 2022.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Ravinder Singh through Advocate Teejas Bhatia.

The petitioner has sought direction to the respondents to allow the petitioner to visit the monuments situated in the premises of Delhi Golf Club. There are eight monuments situated on the premises of Delhi Golf Club, out of these eight monuments, one monument i.e. 'LAL BANGLA' comes under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India, whereas the other seven monuments are protected by the Department of Archaeology, Government of NCT Delhi under provisions of The Delhi Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 2004.

The advocate said that the present petitioner along with his brother went to Delhi Golf Club with the purpose to visit the monuments but the employees denied entry to the petitioner to visit the monuments situated on the premises of Delhi Golf Club.

Being aggrieved from the aforesaid act done by the employees of Gold Club, the petitioner made a representation on 18.02.2020 before the Archaeological Survey of India but no heed was paid upon the the request of the petitioner.

The petitioner said that said action on part of the employees of Delhi Golf Club is wholly unjustified, arbitrary, violative of the rights of the petitioner.

( With inputs from ANI )

