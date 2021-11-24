HC seeks Delhi govt's response on plea filed by restaurant seeking to restrain interference in business

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to file a response on a plea seeking to restrain the concerned authorities from interfering with the business of a restaurant serving herbal flavoured hookahs.

Justice Yashwant Varma asked the government to file a response on the petition filed by restaurant Delhi Lounge and Bar Private Limited and listed it for further hearing in February next year.

Delhi Lounge and Bar Private Limited was represented by advocates Vivek Kohli and Nalin Talwar.

In its petition, the restaurant has sought to issue direction to restrain the respondents from interfering with the business of the petitioner of serving herbal flavoured hookahs in terms of the Order dated November 16, 2021, passed by the Court.

According to the petition, the Delhi High Court on its order dated November 16, 2021, in the batch matters, has permitted the petitioners in the batch matters to serve herbal flavoured hookah and have also restrained the respondents from interfering with the petitioner's business of serving herbal flavoured hookah.

The petitioner has also informed the Delhi High Court that it will file an undertaking before this Court that they will only serve herbal flavoured hookahs with the use of disposable pipes while following the COVID-19 protocols.

( With inputs from ANI )

