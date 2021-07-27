HC seeks fresh status report from Delhi civic bodies on preventative measures taken for vector-borne diseases

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked civic agencies to file a fresh status report on the steps taken to control vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya keeping in view the ongoing monsoon season in the national capital.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked three municipal bodies and other civic agencies to file a status report and slated the matter on September 16 for further hearing.

The Delhi High Court in May initiated suo motu cognizance on the issue of vector-borne disease including dengue and chikungunya taking note of the onset of monsoon.

The court had said that all of us are seeing the mosquito problem and if someone is infected with dengue or something then it will multiply the problems.

The Court had said that if these diseases are not contained urgently, with the ongoing pandemic, the rise of vector-borne disease could lead to problems and complexities.

( With inputs from ANI )

