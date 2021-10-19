HDFC Bank suspends employees held for attempts of unauthorised withdrawal from high-value NRI account

HDFC Bank has suspended the employees who were arrested by the Delhi Police for alleged involvement in attempts of unauthorised withdrawal from high-value NRI account.

"Basis the FIR, police has arrested suspects including bank staff. We have suspended bank staff pending outcome of the investigation," the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our systems detected unauthorised and suspicious attempts to transact in certain accounts. Basis the system alerts, we reported the matter to law enforcement agencies for further and necessary investigation, and lodged an FIR," added the bank.

The bank further informed that it is extending full support to the law enforcement agencies in the investigation. "At HDFC Bank, there's zero tolerance for any misconduct, financial or otherwise," it added.

Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrested 12 people, including three HDFC bank employees, for attempting to make unauthorised withdrawals from a high-value NRI account.

KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Cyber Cell), informed today that as many as 66 attempts of unauthorised online transactions were made by the group on the high-value account.

"The accused had fraudulently obtained cheque book which has been recovered. Mobile phone number identical to that of account holder's US-based phone number was also procured by the fraudsters," the DCP stated.

"On the basis of technical evidence, footprints, and human intelligence, multiple geolocations were identified. In all, raids were conducted at 20 locations across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," he further informed.

Further raids are in progress and investigation in the case is being carried out.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor