Health Ministry Secretary writes to States, UTs to intensify 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign

Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday wrote a letter to Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of all States/ Union Territories to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country under the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.

"As you are aware, under the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, till date, more than 114 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been administered across all States and UTS. To ensure that all eligible adult population is vaccinated at the earliest, 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign has been launched by the Prime Minister on November 3, 2021. This will continue till November 30, 2021. The Districts should identify all left-out beneficiaries and mobilize them to get vaccinated on a priority basis," the official letter by Bhushan read.

The health secretary mentioned a few strategies to nudge those who are to be vaccinated.

"Firstly, one can have the involvement of Local Immunization Ambassadors. Local heroes/ influential figures within districts or villages who are themselves vaccinated can effectively motivate their peer groups. Trusted individuals/ community leaders may be identified and appointed as Ambassadors. They may be oriented about "Har Ghar Dastak", to provide sound advice on the importance of taking both the doses of vaccine and completing the vaccination schedule," read the letter.

Bhushan further listed down processes and incentives for the Ambassadors.

"Referral Codes on CoWIN may be assigned for each Ambassador. Every individual they get vaccinated should be added to their tally at COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCS) through Co-WIN. Secondly, the recognition at Local Level should be in place. Certificates for those Ambassadors who ensure full coverage and their felicitation at Special Gram Sabhas/Panchayat meetings," read the letter.

"IVR Messages on Mobile (local heroes to record) can be used. Individuals those who have received the first dose should receive text and voice call messages in local languages/ dialect reminding them that they are due to receive the second dose of the vaccine. These messages could be recorded in the voice of local hero's/ Ambassador's voice," it said.

With 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, the Centre is targeting to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor