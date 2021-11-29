Heavy rains likely in South Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Nov 29 Heavy rains will shift to South Tamil Nadu on Monday and lash the southern districts till Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department.

From Tuesday onwards, its intensity will decrease, it added.

Wind convergence would result in heavy to very heavy rains in Southern districts, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram.

Chennai and other coastal districts will receive moderate rains.

The IMD said that the cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and the adjoining Sri Lanka coast in the lower level may move and emerge in the Arabian Sea. This phenomenon will happen from Monday onwards.

While the easterly winds over the coastal areas would push moisture into the land, the moving weather system would bring in south-westerly winds.

On Sunday, Meenambakkam, West Tambaram, Ennore, Villivakkam, Taramani, Chembarambakam, Sathyabhama University and MRC Nagar and Nungambakkam received heavy rains.

The weatherman said that the intensity of rains will fall from November 29 and most places in southern and northern parts receive light to moderate rains.

Meanwhile, the state Revenue and Disaster Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said that the state government is assessing the damage inflicted in the rains during the past ten days and will present a report to Chief Minister regarding the same.

While speaking to , Ramachandran said: "The state government especially the revenue department is taking stock of the losses inflicted in the recent rains and will be giving a fresh proposal to the Chief Minister seeking central assistance. The government and the revenue department have made all the necessary arrangements to deal with any eventuality during the heavy rains in South Tamil Nadu on Monday and Tuesday."

The minister also said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force are kept in standby to face any issues during the rains.

On Sunday, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, in a statement, said that the government will open health check camps in all the PHC's across the state to take stock of rain-related diseases. With the Omicron threat looming large, the health department is opening health camps so that the system will be full-fledged and geared up to face any eventuality.

