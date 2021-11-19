Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Telangana in next 2 days

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Telangana during the next 48 hours, said Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad.

As per Dr Nagarathna, Director at Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, "Yesterday's depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal and North Tamil Nadu has moved West Southwestwards and crossed the Tamil Nadu Coast near to Chennai and Puducherry and has further moved inwards inland. This is likely to become Well Marked Low-Pressure Area during the next 6 hours."

"At present, this depression is likely to move in the West Northwestwards direction. It is at present located around 50 km East Southeast of Vellore, Tamil Nadu. A trough running from depression up to Odisha across the Andhra Pradesh coast is at about 1.5 km above main sea level."

"Under its influence during next 48 hours, heavy rains are likely over districts like Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Suryapet and Khammam in Telangana," she added.

Nagarathna said that light to moderate rainfalls is also likely at various places in districts in the South, East and North-East of the state. "Rainfall is thereafter expected to decrease in Telangana state and during the next 24 hours, Hyderabad city will receive very light to light rains at various places," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

