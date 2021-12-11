Helicopter crash: After Brigadier Lidder's death, daughter's book goes 'Out of Stock'

'SOLD OUT' ... This sign has been put up in the shop where books written by Ashana Lidder, daughter of Brigadier LS Lidder, who died in a helicopter crash, were being sold.

A book written by his 17-year-old daughter after the death of Brigadier LS Lidder in an accident at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 is selling like hot cakes. The book has sold so much in the last 4 days that it has run out of stock.

Many were moved to tears by the courage and determination shown by Ashna Lidder, the 17-year-old daughter of Brigadier LS Lidder. Coincidentally, the demand for her book 'In Search of a Title' has increased tremendously in the last few days. This book describes the experiences, thoughts and learning journey of a teenager. This book is no longer available in stores.

According to Asha's publisher Creative Crows, the demand for her books has skyrocketed. We are now publishing more copies of it. 250 copies have already been sold. Many people are demanding for this book and we have started publishing.