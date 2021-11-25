Heroin worth Rs 106 cr seized in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 25 Delhi Police have seized a huge quantity of heroin in the national capital worth approximately Rs 106 crore in the international market, an official said here.

According to the official, the contraband, weighing 10.688 kg, was recovered by the Anti Narcotic Cell of the Dwarka district police. Details about the whole operation are yet to be furnished by the Delhi Police.

Notably, the Dwarka district police had recently launched 'Operation Varchasva' in their mission to make Dwarka area crime free. Since the launch of the operation, several gangsters, snatchers and robbers have been arrested in a small period of time. The police are also keeping a tab on illegally staying foreigners in the area.

Earlier five days ago on November 20, a Nigerian national was held in the same district with heroin worth Rs 2 crore in the international market.

