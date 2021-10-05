Highest ever vaccination in J-K in a day, 1.78 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered

By ANI | Published: October 5, 2021 03:37 AM2021-10-05T03:37:38+5:302021-10-05T03:45:02+5:30

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha informed that 1.78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Highest ever vaccination in J-K in a day, 1.78 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered | Highest ever vaccination in J-K in a day, 1.78 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered

Highest ever vaccination in J-K in a day, 1.78 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered

Next

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha informed that 1.78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha informed, "Highest ever vaccination in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on Monday. 1.78 lakh doses were administered. Congratulations to the health workers, doctors and DCs for their tireless effort. Stay masked, get vaccinated, stay safe."

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 91 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the ministry, 91,47,00,041 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :jammuunionManoj SinhaTwitterMinistry Of Health And Family WelfareHealth and family welfare ministryMinistry of health and familyMinister for health and family welfareMinistry of health and family welfare ministryThe health and family welfare