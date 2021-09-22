Himachal: 2 tourists drown in river while taking selfie in Kullu district

Two tourists -- a mother-son duo -- died due to drowning on Tuesday while taking a selfie at Bahang in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, informed State Emergency Operation Centre.

The deceased have been identified as residents of South Delhi. The mother aged 37 and her 12-year-old child fell down near Aleur Grand Hotel.

The dead bodies have been sent to two different hospitals.

( With inputs from ANI )

