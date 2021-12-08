Himachal CM expresses grief over passing away of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others in TN chopper crash

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed his deep grief over the sudden demise of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other personnel of Armed Forces who died in a tragic helicopter crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

In his condolence message, Thakur said, "The nation has lost a decorated officer and top commander of Indian army, who has made the country proud on several occasions. He said that the country would always remember the services provided by Gen. Rawat."

The Chief Minister prayed to the almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss. He also wished speedy recovery to Group Captain Varun Singh.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also expressed his grief over the unfortunate tragedy.

In his condolence message, the Governor said, "Gen. Bipin Rawat contributed immensely to the security of the nation and modernizing the Indian Armed Forces. His demise was a great loss to the nation."

He expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family members.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other personnel of the Armed Forces died after a military helicopter crashed in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said today.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," tweeted IAF.

Gen Rawat, India's first CDS was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed near Coonor in the Nilgiris district.

( With inputs from ANI )

